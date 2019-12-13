Drops of the Curacautin Falls, Chile that kayakers would love!! Source: Palm Blogs When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Here I leave this pair of drops that opened a few years ago and that all kayakers traveling to Chile will want to descend, but few people find the spot first try. I hope this post helps you. → read original → Palm Blogs

Paddling Holiday Guide to Ecuador Palm Blogs (Jan 29) - Going somewhere warm and sunny during the cold dark months of winter is nice. Two weeks might seem a long holiday, but, when most paddling destinations in December are in the Southern hemisphere travel time quickly eats into the number of days spent on the water. These are my top tips to getting the most out of a two week paddling holiday and some of the reasons that brought me to Ecuador.

How I kayak through the winter Palm Blogs (Jan 7) - In the winter it starts to get cold, lots of people are put off by this and do not kayak over this period as much but luckily there are ways to get out on the water and not get put off by the cold. Here are four things I do to not get put off kayaking over the winter.

Laying Foundations for the Future Palm Blogs (Jan 5) - As a kid I was fortunate enough to be part of a number of paddling trips that became stand-out experiences of my youth and I realize how they instilled a passion for kayaking and the outdoors that is still burning bright today.

