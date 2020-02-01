Playak Logo


Historic Paddle Art - View of Point Levy From Quebec - 1832

Here's another historic piece of Art by Canadian artist, Robert Auchmuty Sproule (1799 - 1845). Sproule apparently came to Lower Canada in 1826 and settled in Montreal. An accomplished water-colorist, [...]

Shaw & Tenney Northwoods

Paddle Making (Feb 14) - A bit of an late update regarding the famed Northwoods style paddles carved by Maine Guide Alexandra Conover-Bennett. Alexandra has retired from paddle making and now Shaw & Tenney Paddle Co will continue the tradition of hand crafted Northwoods design to their line of commercial paddles.  read more...

Historic Paddle Art: Chief Shoppenegons 1910

Paddle Making (Feb 9) - Here's a historic piece of art dated to 1910 featuring a portrait of Chief David Shoppenegons from the Detroit Institute of Art. An Ojibwa leader from Michigan, the full length portrait showcases Shoppenagons dressed in ceremonial ancestral garb while holding a short paddle apparently referencing his work as a guide along the Au Sable River.  read more...

AFN 2019 Meeting. St. Mary'S First Nation

Paddle Making (Jan 28) - Here are some beautifully captured photos featuring birchbark canoes and Maliseet (Wolastoqey) paddles from the Opening Ceremony of the 2019 Assembly of First Nations Annual Assembly, held in Fredericton, New Brunswik. Full article and more at this link here. All photos credited to Logan Perley, a Wolastoqi journalist from Tobique First Nation.  read more...

late 19th C Arthur Heming Voyageur Paddle Reproduction

Paddle Making (Jan 25) - Hunter and Harris originally released the beautiful Thomson canoe paddle back in 2018 but it quickly sold out. You can now pre-order the 2020 edition and the first run will ship March 30th.  read more...

Large Penobscot Paddle With Sun Carving

Paddle Making (Jan 7) - From a dated listing on Worthpoint.com are some photos of an antique Penobscot paddle estimated to be circa 1900. The grain pattern is consistent with Ash. It is a very large design at 78" long with an 8" wide beavertail blade painted in a faded grayish paint and along with a classic Penobscot 5-stepped grip handle.  read more...

Dec 30 2019Paddle Making Frank B/ Mayer Sketches - Eastern Dakota Canoe Paddles, 1851
Dec 24 2019Paddle Making Mid-19th Century Penobscot Paddle (Poplar)
more...


