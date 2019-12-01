Around About Lancaster

Playak Logo


Source:Jim Krawiecki
When:1 hour ago
The paddling trip known as 'The Lancaster Round' is an old favourite of mine. It starts at Glasson Dock where the Estuary of the river Lune is broad and windswept.

→ read original → Jim Krawiecki

More from Jim Krawiecki

Canoeing on the River Spey

Jim Krawiecki (Nov 28) - The lure of experiencing Autumn from my canoe has been increasingly difficult to resist and this trip to Scotland was to produce a couple of firsts for me. I had never paddled on the river Spey before, nor had I done an overnight camp with all my kit packed into a canoe.  read more...

Tyne Tour

Jim Krawiecki (Nov 19) - The Tyne Tour is run by Hexham Canoe Club and is a weekend of sociable paddling on the North and South Tyne rivers.  read more...

more...


Sponsors

Palm

