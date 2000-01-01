5 Best Family Paddle Boards to Get on the Water Together
|Source:
|Isle Surf and SUP
|When:
|45 min. ago
|Rating:
|
Stand up paddle boarding is the perfect family activity. For younger children, it’s a great introduction to water sports in a safe and controlled environment. For older kids, it’s an easy way to g [...]
More from Isle Surf and SUP
ISLE Explorer Giveaway
Isle Surf and SUP (Feb 18) - That’s right – one lucky winner will take home our most popular inflatable paddle board. The ISLE Explorer is our top selling iSUP, and it’s the perfect board for any adventure you can dream up. We’re hooking you up with the chance to win one. read more...
8 Best Places to Paddle Board in Texas
Isle Surf and SUP (Feb 12) - If you’re searching for an isolated lake for SUP fishing, a gentle river for a scenic SUP tour through a major city, or a fun stretch of beach breaks for SUP surfing, you’ll find it all and more at one of the 10 best places to paddle board in Texas. read more...
Do I Have to Stand-Up on a Stand-Up Paddle Board?
Isle Surf and SUP (Feb 6) - People often ask us if it’s still considered stand up paddle boarding, even if I can’t stand up? Absolutely! Whether you’re sitting, kneeling, lying down or doing a handstand it all counts as SUPing in our eyes. With SUP yoga, meditation, and paddling with kids or pets becoming increasingly popular activities among the paddling community, the standards for what’s considered proper stand up paddle boarding has become more fluid. And that’s why you really don’t have to stand-up on a stand up paddle board. read more...
5 Helpful SUP Tips For First-Time Paddlers
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 29) - We want your first paddle board experience to be a joyous and successful experience! Like any new activity, it’s going to take some time to master the basics and make the transition from beginner to intermediate participant. So make sure to be patient and kind with yourself in regards to your progress. read more...
Stand Up Paddling at amazing places around the world - 17 amazing photos!!
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 22) - The ISLE Ambassador Team is a passionate group of individuals with one thing in common: their love for adventure. No matter where they are in the world, you can count that they are all paddling in the most beautiful destinations around. We curated our top 17 photos from the year, but believe me, each one of our ambassadors has paddled somewhere truly breathtaking. Be sure to check out their personal galleries here. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Jan 15
|Isle Surf and SUP
|How To Buy An Inflatable Paddle Board
|Jan 13
|Isle Surf and SUP
|Why Paddle Boarding Is Great for Your Mental Health
|Jan 11
|Isle Surf and SUP
|The 7 Best Places For Paddle Boarding In Arizona
|Jan 7
|Isle Surf and SUP
|5 Dog-Inspired Poses For SUP Yoga
|Jan 6
|Isle Surf and SUP
|The Must-Have RV Accessory of 2020
|Dec 21 2019
|Isle Surf and SUP
|9 Best Places To Go Paddle Boarding In Southern California
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|