8 Best Places to Paddle Board in Texas
Isle Surf and SUP
2 hrs. ago
If you’re searching for an isolated lake for SUP fishing, a gentle river for a scenic SUP tour through a major city, or a fun stretch of beach breaks for SUP surfing, you’ll find it all and more a [...]
Do I Have to Stand-Up on a Stand-Up Paddle Board?
Isle Surf and SUP (17 hrs. ago) - People often ask us if it’s still considered stand up paddle boarding, even if I can’t stand up? Absolutely! Whether you’re sitting, kneeling, lying down or doing a handstand it all counts as SUPing in our eyes. With SUP yoga, meditation, and paddling with kids or pets becoming increasingly popular activities among the paddling community, the standards for what’s considered proper stand up paddle boarding has become more fluid. And that’s why you really don’t have to stand-up on a stand up paddle board. read more...
5 Helpful SUP Tips For First-Time Paddlers
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 29) - We want your first paddle board experience to be a joyous and successful experience! Like any new activity, it’s going to take some time to master the basics and make the transition from beginner to intermediate participant. So make sure to be patient and kind with yourself in regards to your progress. read more...
Stand Up Paddling at amazing places around the world - 17 amazing photos!!
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 22) - The ISLE Ambassador Team is a passionate group of individuals with one thing in common: their love for adventure. No matter where they are in the world, you can count that they are all paddling in the most beautiful destinations around. We curated our top 17 photos from the year, but believe me, each one of our ambassadors has paddled somewhere truly breathtaking. Be sure to check out their personal galleries here. read more...
How To Buy An Inflatable Paddle Board
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 15) - If you’re interested in buying a new inflatable stand up paddle board (iSUP) then you’ve come to the right place! Perhaps, you’ve already done some research on the difference between inflatable and hard paddle boards. You’re probably attracted to minimal storage requirements, easy transportation, and superb durability of iSUPs when compared to rigid paddle boards. Even though you’ve narrowed the search a bit, you still have a handful of important questions to ask yourself when figuring out how to buy an inflatable paddle board. read more...
Why Paddle Boarding Is Great for Your Mental Health
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 13) - It’s no secret that exercise and meditation are great for your mental health. But meditating at home in the morning and hitting the gym after work might not be the best path toward a happier and healthier you. Perhaps this is the perfect time to merge the practice of mindfulness with exercise in a natural environment. read more...
|Jan 11
|Isle Surf and SUP
|The 7 Best Places For Paddle Boarding In Arizona
|Jan 7
|Isle Surf and SUP
|5 Dog-Inspired Poses For SUP Yoga
|Jan 6
|Isle Surf and SUP
|The Must-Have RV Accessory of 2020
|Dec 21 2019
|Isle Surf and SUP
|9 Best Places To Go Paddle Boarding In Southern California
|Dec 14 2019
|Isle Surf and SUP
|Every Athlete Should Be Paddle Board Cross Training
