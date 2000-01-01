Stand Up Paddling at amazing places around the world - 17 amazing photos!!
The ISLE Ambassador Team is a passionate group of individuals with one thing in common: their love for adventure. No matter where they are in the world, you can count that they are all paddling in the [...]
How To Buy An Inflatable Paddle Board
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 15) - If you’re interested in buying a new inflatable stand up paddle board (iSUP) then you’ve come to the right place! Perhaps, you’ve already done some research on the difference between inflatable and hard paddle boards. You’re probably attracted to minimal storage requirements, easy transportation, and superb durability of iSUPs when compared to rigid paddle boards. Even though you’ve narrowed the search a bit, you still have a handful of important questions to ask yourself when figuring out how to buy an inflatable paddle board. read more...
Why Paddle Boarding Is Great for Your Mental Health
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 13) - It’s no secret that exercise and meditation are great for your mental health. But meditating at home in the morning and hitting the gym after work might not be the best path toward a happier and healthier you. Perhaps this is the perfect time to merge the practice of mindfulness with exercise in a natural environment. read more...
The 7 Best Places For Paddle Boarding In Arizona
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 11) - With an average annual temperature of 75 degrees, it’s easy to see why stand up paddle boarding in Arizona is such a popular year-round activity. But it’s not just the water sport-friendly weather we love, as the state offers 128 lakes and reservoirs to explore on a stand up paddle board. read more...
5 Dog-Inspired Poses For SUP Yoga
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 7) - If you’ve ever spent time with a dog then you know they’re natural Yogis. Perhaps it’s your canine’s poses and stretching that lead them to such happy and stress-free lives? We’re taking inspiration from our favorite stand up paddle board (SUP) partners to offer a handful of yoga dog poses that will take your paddling power to a whole new level. read more...
The Must-Have RV Accessory of 2020
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 6) - Let’s face it — kayaks, canoes, and epoxy paddle boards are not ideal for transporting or storing inside your RV when you’re traveling. In fact, these paddle vessels are too big to store anywhere inside your rig and require you to purchase bulky rack systems to secure them to the back or roof of your RV. While you desperately want to bring your RV accessories and toys with you on all your adventures, they just aren’t convenient for cross-country travel. read more...
|Dec 21 2019
|Isle Surf and SUP
|9 Best Places To Go Paddle Boarding In Southern California
|Dec 14 2019
|Isle Surf and SUP
|Every Athlete Should Be Paddle Board Cross Training
|Dec 6 2019
|Isle Surf and SUP
|This Is Why the Frontier Continues to Sell Out
|Nov 27 2019
|Isle Surf and SUP
|The Ultimate Guide To Paddle Boarding The Grand Canyon
|Nov 27 2019
|Isle Surf and SUP
|5 Reasons Why I Love My Inflatable Paddle Board
|Nov 20 2019
|Isle Surf and SUP
|Chance to win this ISLE Inflatable Dock so you can float with your loved ones together
