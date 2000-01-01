[please login to make this ad block disappear]
How To Buy An Inflatable Paddle Board
|Source:
|Isle Surf and SUP
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
If you’re interested in buying a new inflatable stand up paddle board (iSUP) then you’ve come to the right place! Perhaps, you’ve already done some research on the difference between inflatable [...]
More from Isle Surf and SUP
Why Paddle Boarding Is Great for Your Mental Health
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 13) - It’s no secret that exercise and meditation are great for your mental health. But meditating at home in the morning and hitting the gym after work might not be the best path toward a happier and healthier you. Perhaps this is the perfect time to merge the practice of mindfulness with exercise in a natural environment. read more...
The 7 Best Places For Paddle Boarding In Arizona
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 11) - With an average annual temperature of 75 degrees, it’s easy to see why stand up paddle boarding in Arizona is such a popular year-round activity. But it’s not just the water sport-friendly weather we love, as the state offers 128 lakes and reservoirs to explore on a stand up paddle board. read more...
5 Dog-Inspired Poses For SUP Yoga
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 7) - If you’ve ever spent time with a dog then you know they’re natural Yogis. Perhaps it’s your canine’s poses and stretching that lead them to such happy and stress-free lives? We’re taking inspiration from our favorite stand up paddle board (SUP) partners to offer a handful of yoga dog poses that will take your paddling power to a whole new level. read more...
The Must-Have RV Accessory of 2020
Isle Surf and SUP (Jan 6) - Let’s face it — kayaks, canoes, and epoxy paddle boards are not ideal for transporting or storing inside your RV when you’re traveling. In fact, these paddle vessels are too big to store anywhere inside your rig and require you to purchase bulky rack systems to secure them to the back or roof of your RV. While you desperately want to bring your RV accessories and toys with you on all your adventures, they just aren’t convenient for cross-country travel. read more...
9 Best Places To Go Paddle Boarding In Southern California
Isle Surf and SUP (Dec 21 2019) - The Southern California stand up paddle board season runs for 365 days a year. Whether you’re looking for calm waters, overhead surf, or a close and personal experience with local marine life, the best places to go paddle boarding in Southern California are waiting. From San Diego up to Orange County and Los Angeles, the opportunities to jump on a SUP and immerse yourself in nature and sunshine are endless. read more...
