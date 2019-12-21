River Vrbas draws us back for WRC 2021!

More from International Rafting Federation

Back to where rafting racing started - Chuya River, Russia International Rafting Federation (19 hrs. ago) - AreYouReady to head back to where it all started? Федерация Рафтинга России / Russian Rafting Federation are pulling together their bid to host the 2023 IRF World Rafting Champs on the Katun River (Class 3 and 4) and Chuya River (Class 3 to 5)! Considered as the founding race that in 1989 pulled together nations from across the globe to bring peace and prosperity at a time of global friction, Project RAFT on the Chuya River saw racing take place on a truly international scale. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

