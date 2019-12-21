Playak Logo


River Vrbas draws us back for WRC 2021!

Source:International Rafting Federation
When:1 hour ago
It is with great delight that we announce the IRF is returning to the Vrbas River for our World Rafting Championships!

Back to where rafting racing started - Chuya River, Russia

International Rafting Federation (19 hrs. ago) - AreYouReady to head back to where it all started? Федерация Рафтинга России / Russian Rafting Federation are pulling together their bid to host the 2023 IRF World Rafting Champs on the Katun River (Class 3 and 4) and Chuya River (Class 3 to 5)! Considered as the founding race that in 1989 pulled together nations from across the globe to bring peace and prosperity at a time of global friction, Project RAFT on the Chuya River saw racing take place on a truly international scale.  read more...

IRF certified rafting Instructors invited for 2020 IRF GTE Instructor’s Conference

International Rafting Federation (Jan 25) - We invite all IRF certified Instructors to join us at the 2020 IRF GTE Instructor’s Conference!  read more...

Lot's in store for Rafting enthusiasts this year!!

International Rafting Federation (Jan 25) - Happy New Year to you all! We hope you all had a Festive Season that rejuvenated you for the coming year. Our calendar is already building up fast with the key events to highlight...  read more...

How to work out what age division you are in for competitions

International Rafting Federation (Jan 20) - Having trouble working out what age group you are in for our divisions? Here are a list of ways you can work it out to see if you are eligible for the 2020 year:  read more...

Are You Ready for ERC 2020 on Devil’s Stream?

International Rafting Federation (Dec 21 2019) - Yes, we head back to the Czech Republic for our Euro Champs in 2020, this time to the artificial course Roudnice on the Labe River for the Sprint, H2H and Slalom, and to the exciting Devil’s Stream for the Downriver.  read more...

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Dec 18 2019International Rafting Federation IRF’s World Cup Series 2019 draws to a close in Indonesia
Dec 18 2019International Rafting Federation IRF is more geared to take the sport of rafting to the next level!!
Dec 17 2019International Rafting Federation Gift ideas for rafters
Dec 11 2019International Rafting Federation Bhutan’s soon going to get IRF certified rafting guides to tackle rafting on big rivers
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.