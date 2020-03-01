Last Paddle Before Lockdown
Frogma
1 hour ago
Snuck out with a friend today for what turns out to be the last paddle until this thing runs its course. And it was a beautiful last paddle. Currents were good for a trip out to Dead Horse Bay and bac [...]
