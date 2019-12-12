Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! Palm Orbit Rand Shock Support American Whitewater!
Brave Browser

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Kayak rolling rambles!!

Source:Frogma
When:23 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

I don't know if this is true for all paddlers, but for me, an awful lot of the rolling game resides in my head. I didn't learn to roll all that fast; an early success (I didn't know how I'd done it, b [...]

→ read original → Frogma

More from Frogma

Florida Day 3 - Myakka River Boat Tour

Frogma (Feb 10) - We'd visited the Myakka River State Park during last year's visit, and I'm so glad we went back this year.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

A paddle pleasure at Robinson Preserve will be due to all these amazing birds there!!

Frogma (Feb 7) - Starting off with the Great Blue Heron who hangs out at Peter and Valerie's condo. Last year he was actually perched on the mangroves just above our heads as we went out for a paddle,  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Unique Conservation efforts in Robinson Preserve, Annamaria Island, Florida

Frogma (Feb 4) - On Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day), my sister and TQ and I all headed up to Annamaria Island, where some friends from the NYC kayaking community.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

First Paddle of 2020 - Florida Mangrove Tunnels with Adventure Kayak Sarasota, January 19th

Frogma (Jan 29) - Not quite the complete thaw-out you might think - Florida has its winter cold snaps too and an early look at the weather forecast had me wanting to get in a paddle on Sunday the 21st, as that day was going to be in the high 60's/low 70's and not too windy.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

The Bay Houses of Long Island

Frogma (Jan 20) - I've done a couple of paddles with Sebago in Hempstead Bay, and I've thought it must be like a dream to be able to spend summer months in these bay houses.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Jan 16Frogma The new season of 2020 looks good for a well geared paddler!!
Jan 7Frogma George's Dumpling Paddle - Lake Sebago paddle and cookery session last year
Jan 2Frogma New Year's Day with the Sebago Canoe Club
Jan 1Frogma Happy New Year! Last Paddle of 2019 - 12/28/2019, Loon, Seal, and Good Friends
Dec 27 2019Frogma Christmas Bird Count Part 3 - Christmas Seal
Dec 26 2019Frogma Happy Solstice
Dec 24 2019Frogma Out paddling the shores in the Fog for the Christmas Bird Count!!
Dec 23 2019Frogma 300 Miles Done - Christmas Bird Count in the Fog, Part 1
Dec 18 2019Frogma 12/12/2019 a Quiet Paddle to Broad Channel
Dec 18 2019Frogma Some Great Paddling and almost got to paddle when it was snowing!!
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.