Welcome to the Team: Brayden Kirby-Billingsley

Badfish is proud to announce a new addition to the team, Brayden Kirby-Billingsley. Brayden belongs to the new wave of youth who are adopting River Surfing as native users. He lives in Ft. Collins, CO [...]

Badfish SUP (Jan 30) - A few months ago I had the privilege of joining the 24 and under Costa Rican Men’s team in Colombia. The team was invited to Colombia’s National Rafting competition, ‘Remando Por La Paz’ (Rafting for Peace), as honorary guests. The competition was held at a FARC disarmament camp on the Pato River in Miravalle, San Vicente del Caguán, Colombia. read more...