Product Review: New Deschutes 130 Inflatable Kayak from Aquaglide
|Source:
|AirKayaks
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
This past week, the first of the new products began to arrive. Our previous review was on the Deschutes 110, so our second review will be the Deschutes 130, an open-style, 13-foot inflatable kayak des [...]
More from AirKayaks
Product Review: New Deschutes 110 Inflatable Kayak from Aquaglide
AirKayaks (Feb 22) - Earlier this year we posted details on Aquaglide’s inflatable kayak and paddle board product line for 2020, which included the introduction of seven new models, a facelift for three models and the retirement of 6 models. read more...
Rugged New Kokopelli XPD Inflatable Packraft
AirKayaks (Feb 7) - One of the exciting new models we’ve seen for 2020 is Kokopelli Packraft’s rugged XPD Packraft , featuring a beefed up hull which can be inflated to higher pressures of 2 to 3 PSI. read more...
The 2020 Inflatable Kayak & SUP Market – What’s New
AirKayaks (Jan 9) - We begin 2020 with a look at some of the upcoming new inflatable kayak and SUP models that will be arriving at AirKayaks in the next few months. read more...
AquaGlide Inflatable Kayak and SUP Product Line for 2020
AirKayaks (Jan 2) - For 2020, the AquaGlide inflatable kayak line has undergone a major redesign, with the retirement of 6 models, a facelift for 3 models, and the introduction of 7 new models. The paddle board line remains the same, except for the removal of the Cascade 11 WindSup. read more...
