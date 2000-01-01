COVID-19 & ACA Courses: How to Reschedule

More from ACA

Journey to ACA Level 5 Whitewater Canoe Certification ACA (Mar 12) - Some of my earliest memories are of being in a canoe. The feeling of sleeping on an airbag, with the sound of water lapping against the hull - that’s one of them. My dad made me a little paddle with my name on it, and he would use shock cord to attach it into the boat for when I dropped it. That’s another early memory of my life on the water. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

More headlines: