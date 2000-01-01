Playak Logo


COVID-19 & ACA Courses: How to Reschedule

Source:ACA
When:1 hour ago
The ACA is closely monitoring COVID-19 developments, as they pertain to national office operations and upcoming events.

2020 Wildwater World Championships & World Cups Cancelled

ACA (Mar 13) - The International Canoe Federation, the American Canoe Association, Nantahala Outdoor Center and the Cheat World Cup organizers are disappointed to announce that the 2020 ICF Canoe Wildwater Championships and four World Cup races scheduled for the Nantahala and Cheat Rivers in the US next month have been cancelled.  read more...

Journey to ACA Level 5 Whitewater Canoe Certification

ACA (Mar 12) - Some of my earliest memories are of being in a canoe. The feeling of sleeping on an airbag, with the sound of water lapping against the hull - that’s one of them. My dad made me a little paddle with my name on it, and he would use shock cord to attach it into the boat for when I dropped it. That’s another early memory of my life on the water.  read more...

Sugar Land, Texas to Host 2020 ACA Marathon National Championships

ACA (Mar 11) - The Sugar Land Kayak Club is pleased to announce that Sugar Land, Texas will host the 2020 ACA Marathon National Championships. This event doubles as the annual Marathon Team Trials: the selection race that determines which athletes will represent the USA in the 2020 Marathon World Championships, to be held in September in Norway.  read more...

Intro to Paddling Curriculum - New Tools for Instuctors

ACA (Mar 11) - All ACA Level 1 sample skills course outlines (canoe, kayak, and SUP) have been amended to include sample course outlines for a variety of time allotments (8 hours, 4 hours, and 1 hour). These new sample outlines eliminate the need for multiple entry-level course titles and also provide consistent highlighting of the basic skills and information that all entry level paddlers need to know. Subsequently, the ACA QuickStart and SmartStart curriculum documents have been discontinued.  read more...

ACA’s Paddlesports Safety Facilitator Program for paddlers (kayak,canoe, SUP)

ACA (Mar 10) - With the recent termination of the American Red Cross Small Craft Safety course, there are large numbers of summer camps, youth organizations, and outfitter & livery businesses that are actively seeking time and cost efficient paddlesports training and certification. The ACA Paddlesport Safety Facilitator (PSF) program is an approved substitute, and been recommended by the American Red Cross as well as other national recreation industry leaders such as the American Camp Association.  read more...

Time Site Headline
 
Mar 8ACA Paddlesports Safety Facilitator Program FAQs
Mar 6ACA East Coast Paddlesports Symposium
Mar 6ACA ACA & SafeSport Training
Mar 5ACA Off-Season Escape: Beating the Winter Blues by Heading South
Mar 5ACA Fighting for Our Paddling Rights: Legislation to Permanently Protect the Boundary Waters
Mar 5ACA Fighting for Our Paddling Rights: Clean Water Rule Rollback
Mar 4ACA The Value of the Paddle Golden Gate Symposium (And Events Like It)
Mar 3ACA SEIC Meeting & Resulting Policy and Curriculum Udpates
Mar 3ACA 2020 Marge Cline Grant Recipients Announced
Feb 16ACA ICF Super Cup Heading to Oklahoma City
Feb 11ACA CFS Grant Applications Now Being Accepted
more...


