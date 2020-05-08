Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
May 08
Zadar Outdoor Festival - Spring Edition
After the excitement and adrenaline brought to you by the third Zadar Outdoor Festival held in May...
After the excitement and adrenaline brought to you by the third Zadar Outdoor Festival held in May...
- After the excitement and adrenaline brought to you by the third Zadar Outdoor Festival held in May 2019, we bring you a new edition of the festival and we are happy to present the Spring and Autumn editions!
Take your calendars and book these two weekends in Zadar full of sporting events and entertainment!
Zadar region is already well known as one of the most attractive in the Mediterranean, and what we continue to do with all our power, is to spread the word that this beautiful region is characterized by exceptional geographical diversity which makes it an ideal place for conducting various sporting Outdoor activitiesOrganizer: Zadar Outdoor Festival
Mail: click hereExtra Info:
Series: -
-
CategoryFestival
-
Date & TimeMay 08 2020 at 00:00 - May 08 2020 at 23:59 UTC
-
Location & full addressCroatia, Zadar
-
Event Adminssupzero
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.