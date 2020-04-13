Description

How-To Install the Pau Hana Surf Supply Sea Mount D-Rings with Bungee:



Kit Contains:

4 D-Rings

4 Screws

1 Bungee Cord



Directions:

1. Lightly Spray each screw with lubricating oil, like WD-40 on first use and a couple times a season after that.

2. Place each D-Ring over a Sea Mount and use a phillips head screwdriver to screw the D-Rings into place. Do not overtighten screws. The four Sea Mounts on the front of the board are the preferred location for placement.

3. Run the bungee cord through the 4 D-Rings in an “X” pattern.

4. Pull the ends tight and secure with an overhand knot.

5. Rinse board and accessories with freshwater if used in saltwater.



https://www.pauhanasurfco.com/collections/accessories/products/d-rings



Music by bensoundmusic.com

