How To: Install the Pau Hana Surf Supply Paddle Clip



Kit Contains:

1 Paddle Clip

1 Gasket

1 Screw



Directions:

1. Place the gasket over a SeaMount on the side of the board.

2. Lightly Spray screw with lubricating oil, like WD-40 on first use and a couple times a season after that.

3. Place the screw in the center hole of the Paddle Clip.

4. Use a phillips head screwdriver to screw the Paddle Clip into the Sea Mount where the gasket was placed. Do not overtighten screw.

5. Remove the Paddle Clip when traveling.

6. Rinse board and accessories with freshwater if used in saltwater.



https://www.pauhanasurfco.com/collections/accessories/products/paddle-clip



