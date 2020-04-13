Description

How To: Install the Yak Attack Roto Grip Paddle Holder



Kit Contains:

2 Yak Attack Roto Grip Paddle Holders (Two works better than one)



Directions:

1. Lightly Spray screws with lubricating oil, like WD-40 on first use and a couple times a season...

How To: Install the Yak Attack Roto Grip Paddle Holder



Kit Contains:

2 Yak Attack Roto Grip Paddle Holders (Two works better than one)



Directions:

1. Lightly Spray screws with lubricating oil, like WD-40 on first use and a couple times a season after that.

2. Hand screw the YakAttack Roto Grips into the SeaMounts that are on the side of the board. Do not overtighten screws.

3. Remove the YakAttack Roto Grips when traveling.

4. Rinse board and accessories with freshwater if used in saltwater.



https://www.pauhanasurfco.com/collections/accessories/products/yakattack-holder



Music by bensoundmusic.com

More