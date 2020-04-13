Description

How-To Install the Pau Hana Surf Supply Sea Mount Base Plate.



Kit contains:

1 Base Plate

1 Screw



Directions:

1. Lightly Spray screw with lubricating oil, like WD-40 on first use and reapply a couple times a season after that.

2. Place the Base Plate over a SeaMount attachment point where the Base Plate lays flat on the paddle board.

3. Use a phillips head screwdriver to screw the Base Plate into the SeaMount attachment. Make sure you do not overtighten screw.



Remember to remove Base Plate when traveling and rinse board and accessories with freshwater if used in saltwater.



More