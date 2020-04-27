Description

This full episode of The Kayak Fishing show with Jim Sammons is from Season 6 Episode 5. 2014

We make a return trip to Puerto Rico to fish with our friend Omar Orraca of Caribbean Outfitters. On the trip with us are Luther Cyphers from Yakattack and Joe Pullian from Jackson Kayak. On this great trip we made so many catches of Tarpon it was one of our best trip ever.

Join us live as we view this full episode of the show and get in on the conversation with Jim Sammons and Omar Orraca as they share memories and answer question from this great adventure.

