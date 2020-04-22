Description

In this flashback to the very first episode of The Kayak Fishing Show with Jim Sammons we visit the East Cape of Baja with my good friends Matt Moyer, Howard McKim, my producer Ken Whiting and even my wife Allene tags along. We battle marlin, waves and a hurricane in this exciting episode.



Join us as we watch and share memories from this awesome trip and answer your questions.

