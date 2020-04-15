Description

In this episode of The Kayak Fishing Show with Jim Sammons LIVE we are tossing it back to season one of the show with our first visit to Panama with Pesca Panama and our guests Paul Lebowitz and Ken Whiting. Join us as we comment on the episode live and answer your questions about this amazing location.

