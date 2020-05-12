Description

Mike Kranenburg has a very emotional connection to the SUP11 City Tour!

He lost the count how many times he participated, but it`s more than 10 times that`s for sure! He often did both the NONSTOP and 5 days, means that he paddled 440km in one week!

Mike paddled to raise money for cancer patients as his mom was suffering from it! She was his motivation to never give up and she supported him at the finish every year.

Listen to Mikes very touching story where he also gives a little flashback to the last years of the event.

Watch the whole video as he has a lot of important Tips and Storys about the NONSTOP! So get inspired!

