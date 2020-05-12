Description

Micheline Hauchecorne is an inspiration!



The 61 years old power house lives in Switzerland between 3 lakes. She`s what you call an ultra longdistance paddler! Last year she not only did the NONSTOP for the first time, no she also paddled the 350 kilometer race down the Dordogne!

Listen to her...

photo: Mayola Dijksman edit: Tanja Ecker

