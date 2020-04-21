Description

APP World Tour - Wish we were here right now. From epic waves at Sunset Beach on the North Shore of Oahu to crazy sprints races in London, England and every other place we get to travel on tour. The APP Media team wish we were out there with you guys right now filming and enjoying a tour stop. We cant wait for Osaka Sup Open and the rest of the tour stops later this year.

