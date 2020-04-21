Description

Yes it`s sunday again, so we have another SUNDAY BOARD MEETING coming up!

Today we have chairman Ritske Merkus cruising on the Brutus through Leeuwarden with Marije while giving you some interesting insides about the SUP 11 City Tour.

Ritske became part of the SUP 11 board 11 years ago now and he knows what to do when you want to become addicted to something: Come to Friesland in SUPtember!

photo: Mayola Dijksman edit: Tanja Ecker

