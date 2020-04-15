Description

For this WORKOUT WEDNESDAY April Zilg shares something new and special: April`s Barbell Mobility exercise. April is not only a professional SUP racer and 2019 APP World Tour Vice Champion. She also offers trainings and programs. April is not only a professional SUP racer and 2019 APP World Tour Vice Champion. She also offers trainings and programs. So for more workout tips especially for at home have a look on her #25DaysOfFitmas #25DaysOfFitmas.

