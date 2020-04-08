Description

Join us and take a look at APP World Tour Sprint Racing Action From Across The Tour. We have been lucky to travel to amazing locations and be part of some great races. Even though were all having to #stayhome right now we can still get stoked and ready for what will be a great 2020 racing season not only for the World Championship Crown but all your local races and QS WPA races that are coming up this year. Lets keep encouraging each other to stay safe and stay fit and meet up on the start line later this year when the world starts returning back to normal.

