Description

Host Kristin Thomas sits down with SUP legend, Anthony Vela! Anthony gre up inland, about one hour from the beach. He was on a swim team when he was 4 and had a pool in his backyard growing up where he ultimately learned to surf by jumping from the edge of the pool onto his boogie board. Anthony became a LA County Ocean lifeguard and started Surf Lifesaving (ocean racing). Eventually, he learned to SUP and transferred all the years of racing & training in the surf to a new sport. Anthony has enjoyed racing since the "early" years of SUP. He has since worked as Race Director for PPG, ISA World SUP & Paddleboard Championships, Contest Director for APP SUP Surf & Race events all around the globe. You can find Anthony @performancepaddling on Instagram.



