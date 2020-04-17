Host Kristin Thomas sits down with SUP Pioneer, Suzie Cooney! Suzie very grateful to have been one of the first SUP female pioneers, sponsored athlete in SUP and the author of the book How to Increase Your Stand Up Paddling, Beginner to Elite. She's been a trainer since 2000, before I specialized in SUP specific training; - adding to my practice the art and performance of downwind surfing and am a guide for the Maliko run, island crossings and continue to coach world-wide via SKYPE for over 11 years. Suzie is also the founder and owner of Maliko RunÔ a clothing brand representing all of the ocean sports that share the passion of downwind paddling and surfing on Maui. #themindwinsfirst
#SupconnectLive ft. Suzie Cooney
Description
