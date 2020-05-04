After a year of taking your boat out on the water it’s nice to give it some TLC. There’s no need to go through your boat this thoroughly every time you take it out, but cleaning it up once per year will make rafting a more enjoyable experience.
Helpful Tips:
- Only use the products listed in the video. Household chemicals will damage your boat.
- Use 303 Aerospace Protectant sparingly, too much will make your boat slick.
- Don’t unzip your boat unless its leaking. In which case check out our video on why inflatable boats loose pressure before you do.
Associated Materials:
- Vacuum
- Soapy Water
- Clean Water
- Inflatable Boat Cleaner
- 303 Aerospace Protectant
- Brush
- Rags
P.S.
Have you heard about AIRE’s sister companies, Outcast Sporting Gear and AIRE Environmental? Outcast Sporting Gear produces quality fishing boats and equipment, while AIRE Environmental products protect our rivers from pollution.
Websites:
- https://www.aire.com
- https://www.outcastboats.com
- https://www.aireenvironmental.com
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
White Water Rafts: Annual Cleaning (2020)
17 views
Uploaded by: sheena.coles • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 04 May 2020
Description
After a year of taking your boat out on the water it’s nice to give it some TLC. There’s no need to go through your boat this thoroughly every time you take it out, but cleaning it up once per year will make rafting a more enjoyable experience.
Helpful Tips:
- Only use the products listed in the...
Helpful Tips:
- Only use the products listed in the...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.