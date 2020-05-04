Description

After a year of taking your boat out on the water it’s nice to give it some TLC. There’s no need to go through your boat this thoroughly every time you take it out, but cleaning it up once per year will make rafting a more enjoyable experience.



Helpful Tips:

- Only use the products listed in the video. Household chemicals will damage your boat.

- Use 303 Aerospace Protectant sparingly, too much will make your boat slick.

- Don’t unzip your boat unless its leaking. In which case check out our video on why inflatable boats loose pressure before you do.



Associated Materials:

- Vacuum

- Soapy Water

- Clean Water

- Inflatable Boat Cleaner

- 303 Aerospace Protectant

- Brush

- Rags



P.S.

More