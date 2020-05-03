Description

Inflatable Kayaks are fun to use on both moving and still water. On the river, it’s better to have a nimble craft that can turn at the push of a paddle. Stillwater paddling benefits from better tracking for traveling over longer distances.



Helpful Tips:

- Make sure you’re in a well-ventilated...

- Make sure you’re in a well-ventilated area. The glue emits fumes that are best kept on the outside of your lungs.

- Watch the whole video before starting the process and make sure you have all of the tools on hand.

- Let the glue dry completely before laying down the patch. Reactivating the glue with heat will ensure quality adhesion.

- We recommend wearing protective gloves when working with glue.



Associated Tools:

- Knife or Razor

- Paintbrush

- Stirring Stick

- Stabond Glue

- Heat Gun or Hair Dryer

- Weighted Roller (Optional, but a good idea)



P.S.

Have you heard about AIRE’s sister companies, Outcast Sporting Gear and AIRE Environmental? Outcast Sporting Gear produces quality fishing boats and equipment, while AIRE Environmental products protect our rivers from pollution.



Websites:

- https://www.aire.com

- https://www.outcastboats.com

- https://www.aireenvironmental.com

