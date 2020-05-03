Inflatable Kayaks are fun to use on both moving and still water. On the river, it’s better to have a nimble craft that can turn at the push of a paddle. Stillwater paddling benefits from better tracking for traveling over longer distances.
Helpful Tips:
- Make sure you’re in a well-ventilated area. The glue emits fumes that are best kept on the outside of your lungs.
- Watch the whole video before starting the process and make sure you have all of the tools on hand.
- Let the glue dry completely before laying down the patch. Reactivating the glue with heat will ensure quality adhesion.
- We recommend wearing protective gloves when working with glue.
Associated Tools:
- Knife or Razor
- Paintbrush
- Stirring Stick
- Stabond Glue
- Heat Gun or Hair Dryer
- Weighted Roller (Optional, but a good idea)
P.S.
Description
