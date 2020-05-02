New boats are folded tightly to get them into boxes for shipping. When you pull yours out it will probably have some white marks in the skin. The good news is, your boat’s most likely not broken; the PVC just needs to relax.
PVC will relax on its own as you use your boat. The white marks will fade with a combination of warmth from the sun and air pressure. If you’d like to speed up the process, you can use a hair dryer or heat gun to warm the boat’s surface.
Helpful Tips:
- Slide your hand over the surface of the boat as you heat it. Never let the boat get too hot to touch.
- Inflate your boat before heating it. It will help the process move along.
Associated Tools:
- Pump
- Heat Gun/Hair Dryer
P.S.
