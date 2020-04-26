We’ve found that it works best to roll cataraft pontoons as a pair. During deflation, make sure to lay them on top of each other on their sides.
Our cat tubes can be rolled tightly enough to fit inside the AIRE kayak bag. All you have to do is find space for the frame!
Two catarafts are exceptions. Jagarundi and Lion pontoons will fit in a Small AIRE Raft Bag.
To order an AIRE Kayak bag, visit our website https://www.aire.com/.
Helpful Tips:
- Offsetting the tubes is the key to fitting pontoons into the AIRE Kayak Bag.
- Adjust the ends of the pontoons as you go.
Associated Tools:
- Cam Strap
- Storage Bag
Cataraft Pontoons: Rolling and Packing (2020)
13 views
Uploaded by: sheena.coles • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 26 April 2020
Description
