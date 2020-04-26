Description

We’ve found that it works best to roll cataraft pontoons as a pair. During deflation, make sure to lay them on top of each other on their sides.



Our cat tubes can be rolled tightly enough to fit inside the AIRE kayak bag. All you have to do is find space for the frame!



Two catarafts are...

We’ve found that it works best to roll cataraft pontoons as a pair. During deflation, make sure to lay them on top of each other on their sides.



Our cat tubes can be rolled tightly enough to fit inside the AIRE kayak bag. All you have to do is find space for the frame!



Two catarafts are exceptions. Jagarundi and Lion pontoons will fit in a Small AIRE Raft Bag.



To order an AIRE Kayak bag, visit our website https://www.aire.com/.



Helpful Tips:

- Offsetting the tubes is the key to fitting pontoons into the AIRE Kayak Bag.

- Adjust the ends of the pontoons as you go.



Associated Tools:

- Cam Strap

- Storage Bag



P.S.

Have you heard about AIRE’s sister companies, Outcast Sporting Gear and AIRE Environmental? Outcast Sporting Gear produces quality fishing boats and equipment, while AIRE Environmental products protect our rivers from pollution.



Websites:

- https://www.aire.com

- https://www.outcastboats.com

- https://www.aireenvironmental.com

More