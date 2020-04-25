Catarafts are performance boats, designed for tough technical whitewater. If you’ve punctured yours this video will show you how to swap out the airtight urethane AIREcell.
Watch our video on field repairs as well to learn more about fixing inflatable boats out on the river. If done right field repairs can last until the end of the season, depending on the type and extent of the damage.
Helpful Tips:
- Don’t unzip your boat unless you have to. Trust us, it’s better that way.
- Deflate your boat before unzipping the outer shell.
- If the hole in the AIREcell is smaller than ¼’ you can permanently patch it with TEAR AID.
- If you cannot inflate the pontoon to loosen the valve, open the boat and grab the back of the valve with your hand.
Associated Tools:
- Valve Wrench
- Pump
P.S.
Have you heard about AIRE’s sister companies, Outcast Sporting Gear and AIRE Environmental? Outcast Sporting Gear produces quality fishing boats and equipment, while AIRE Environmental products protect our rivers from pollution.
Websites:
- https://www.aire.com
- https://www.outcastboats.com
- https://www.aireenvironmental.com
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
AIRE Catarafts: Replacing the AIREcell (2020)
5 views
Uploaded by: sheena.coles • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 25 April 2020
Description
Catarafts are performance boats, designed for tough technical whitewater. If you’ve punctured yours this video will show you how to swap out the airtight urethane AIREcell.
Watch our video on field repairs as well to learn more about fixing inflatable boats out on the river. If done right field...
Watch our video on field repairs as well to learn more about fixing inflatable boats out on the river. If done right field...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.