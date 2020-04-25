Description

Catarafts are performance boats, designed for tough technical whitewater. If you’ve punctured yours this video will show you how to swap out the airtight urethane AIREcell.



Watch our video on field repairs as well to learn more about fixing inflatable boats out on the river. If done right field...

Catarafts are performance boats, designed for tough technical whitewater. If you’ve punctured yours this video will show you how to swap out the airtight urethane AIREcell.



Watch our video on field repairs as well to learn more about fixing inflatable boats out on the river. If done right field repairs can last until the end of the season, depending on the type and extent of the damage.



Helpful Tips:

- Don’t unzip your boat unless you have to. Trust us, it’s better that way.

- Deflate your boat before unzipping the outer shell.

- If the hole in the AIREcell is smaller than ¼’ you can permanently patch it with TEAR AID.

- If you cannot inflate the pontoon to loosen the valve, open the boat and grab the back of the valve with your hand.



Associated Tools:

- Valve Wrench

- Pump



P.S.

Have you heard about AIRE’s sister companies, Outcast Sporting Gear and AIRE Environmental? Outcast Sporting Gear produces quality fishing boats and equipment, while AIRE Environmental products protect our rivers from pollution.



Websites:

- https://www.aire.com

- https://www.outcastboats.com

- https://www.aireenvironmental.com

More