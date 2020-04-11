Description

We install stock handles where we think you’ll need them, but maybe you just need another handle or two. If you’re ordering a new boat, ask us about having extra handles installed at the factory. If you’ve got an older boat and need a new handle, we also have retrofit handles that attach to d-rings.

After weighing those options, you still want to glue on a handle, this video is for you.

We have extra handles, glue, alcohol patches and other materials you’ll need to glue on extra handles on our website. https://www.aire.com/accessories/repair.html?p=1



Helpful Tips:

- Make sure you’re in a well-ventilated area. The glue emits fumes that are best kept on the outside of your lungs.

- Watch the whole video before starting the process and make sure you have all of the tools on hand.

- Allow the glue sufficient time to dry. You’re going to reactivate it with a heat gun anyway and letting it dry will help it stick better.

- Wear protective gloves when working with glue.



Associated Tools:

- Paintbrush

- Stirring Stick

- Stabond Glue

- Heat Gun or Hair Dryer

- Weighted Roller (Optional, but a good idea)

- Pump



P.S.

