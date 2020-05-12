Description

The fifth of the British Canoeing Community of Practice webinars looked into Optimal Environments for Junior development.



Gareth Wilson (BC senior slalom coach) hosted the discussion between Dr. Phil Kearney of the University of Limerick and a panel of coaches who work in the Junior/Talent...

The fifth of the British Canoeing Community of Practice webinars looked into Optimal Environments for Junior development.



Gareth Wilson (BC senior slalom coach) hosted the discussion between Dr. Phil Kearney of the University of Limerick and a panel of coaches who work in the Junior/Talent pathway. These coaches were Ian Raspin (Lead Junior and England National Talent Squad Coach for Slalom), Emily Illinesi (Canoe Sprint Development Coach) and Gareth Bryant (Llandysul paddlers and Canoe Wales - Talent Pathway Officer (West)).



Phil explored with the coaches what skillful learners look like across domains such as sport, music and academia and how our understanding of this optimises environments for junior development in paddlesport. They discussed the importance of supporting the individuals and helping them to develop the behaviours that will allow them to succeed and achieve at the level to which they aspire.



Supporting Documents:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mhCpNcvWS6I639uojCqpi9lKXckMw-x5/view?usp=sharing



Survey:

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/F8FT9TD



For the chat please click here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mm-BadcrUt9AJ4JHaHVQD1RgCfS3kXPc/view?usp=sharing



For the Audio Only version Click here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1muHszxvAiH7k_bfrZ5Z8bYuuRMzHZqBp/view?usp=sharing

More