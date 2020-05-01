Description

"In this weeks episode Craig Morris (BC senior slalom coach) is in discussion with Mark Ratcliffe (Head Coach Slalom), Jon Scofield (Multiple Olympic medalist in Sprint and Performance Director SCA) and Tom Hull (Senior Physical Preparation Specialist).



The panel discusses...

"In this weeks episode Craig Morris (BC senior slalom coach) is in discussion with Mark Ratcliffe (Head Coach Slalom), Jon Scofield (Multiple Olympic medalist in Sprint and Performance Director SCA) and Tom Hull (Senior Physical Preparation Specialist).



The panel discusses 'Understanding performance gaps in racing' and explore how this may inform the focus of future development with an athlete. Whilst they draw on their extensive experience within their relevant disciplines to do this, many of the points raised are relevant across the range of disciplines and age groups.



Key takeaways include; knowing your athlete and how to frame performance gaps; working in partnership to find solutions; building on individuals strengths and being prepared to 'guess wrong'; and having a framework to evaluate any changes made.



Best summaries by 'keep it simple and think about it' so that together you can 'do the next right thing!'



For the Chat that accompanies this video click here:

https://drive.google.com/a/britishcanoeing.org.uk/file/d/1kPL8P1NARyDt0l4LqA5vrk6J9PbTwJGQ/view?usp=sharing



For the Audio only version click below:

https://drive.google.com/a/britishcanoeing.org.uk/file/d/1kSs8eDf5dzkR4uz6O4vrOsbJBkXiYBxc/view?usp=sharing

More