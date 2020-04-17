'The British Canoeing online Community of Practice - First meeting
The first of a weekly conversation connecting coaches from across the British Canoeing paddlesports community. Each week we will choose a coaching topic and discuss the implications and applications in various coaching contexts. Sharing our experiences and learning.
This week Craig Morris (Performance slalom coach) will be joint by Matt Lawrence (Performance Para canoe coach), Luke Smyth (Slalom talent coach) and Imogen Collins (Sprint talent coach) to discuss how they are managing to 'Coach through COVID'.
This meeting will be held online via Google hangouts - If you would like to join the conversation email [email protected] for a meeting invite. Places will be restricted by technology.
This week's Golden Nugget - 'The Athletes take more pride in what they are doing if they have a choice in what they are doing!' Imogen Collins
In this issue, Imogen refers to a 'Bring it on' project - videos of this can be seen here
- Video 1 - https://youtu.be/Fve0QDGLcck - Bring IT ON
- Video 2 - https://youtu.be/rjWjNq5Bv8Q - Bring it on challenges
A question is posed regarding the use of WhatsApp and under 18 - BC advice can be found here
https://www.britishcanoeing.org.uk/uploads/documents/G20-Text-and-Email-Messaging-Guidance-270716.pdf
For the Chat related to this webinar please click below:
https://drive.google.com/a/britishcanoeing.org.uk/file/d/16Oc6bXW1Fp2ymz-YkROVXdJj1NahmFl3/view?usp=sharing
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
Coaching Community of Practice - Coaching Through Covid-19
7 views
Uploaded by: playak • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 17 April 2020
Description
'The British Canoeing online Community of Practice - First meeting
The first of a weekly conversation connecting coaches from across the British Canoeing paddlesports community. Each week we will choose a coaching topic and discuss the implications and applications in various coaching contexts....
The first of a weekly conversation connecting coaches from across the British Canoeing paddlesports community. Each week we will choose a coaching topic and discuss the implications and applications in various coaching contexts....
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.