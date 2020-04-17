Description

'The British Canoeing online Community of Practice - First meeting



The first of a weekly conversation connecting coaches from across the British Canoeing paddlesports community. Each week we will choose a coaching topic and discuss the implications and applications in various coaching contexts....





This week Craig Morris (Performance slalom coach) will be joint by Matt Lawrence (Performance Para canoe coach), Luke Smyth (Slalom talent coach) and Imogen Collins (Sprint talent coach) to discuss how they are managing to 'Coach through COVID'.



This meeting will be held online via Google hangouts



This week's Golden Nugget - 'The Athletes take more pride in what they are doing if they have a choice in what they are doing!' Imogen Collins



In this issue, Imogen refers to a 'Bring it on' project - videos of this can be seen here



- Video 1 - https://youtu.be/Fve0QDGLcck - Bring IT ON



- Video 2 - https://youtu.be/rjWjNq5Bv8Q - Bring it on challenges



A question is posed regarding the use of WhatsApp and under 18 - BC advice can be found here



https://www.britishcanoeing.org.uk/uploads/documents/G20-Text-and-Email-Messaging-Guidance-270716.pdf



For the Chat related to this webinar please click below:

More