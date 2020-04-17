Description

In this weeks episode, we will be exploring the Coach-Athlete relationship. Craig (BC Senior Slalom Coach) is joined by Danielle Adams (BC Sports Psychologist), Chris Bowers (GB Slalom Athlete) and Tim Scott (Norwich Canoe Club Junior Development Coach).



In this episode, the team talk through...





In this episode, the team talk through the complexities of building and maintaining an effective coach-athlete relationship. Looking into the research and the reality.



During this episode a few references are made this includes:



Pressure: Dave Alred MBE - Don’t Tell Me The Score podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/dont-tell-me-the-score/id1440729436?i=1000468163444



Sophia Jowett's work on the Coach-Athlete relationship - https://www.britishcanoeingawarding.org.uk/resource/the-coach-athlete-relationship/



For the Chat related to this weeks webinar see here: https://drive.google.com/a/britishcanoeing.org.uk/file/d/1TnfFsNIyi7K8Iz-ZIuFrPj6OKtAPJN-o/view?usp=sharing



Next week's discussion focus on Athlete Motivation, especially in the current climate of lost/shortened seasons, delayed games and an unknown return to full-time training.



Join us each week between 2-3 pm on Thursday. For more details contact In this weeks episode, we will be exploring the Coach-Athlete relationship. Craig (BC Senior Slalom Coach) is joined by Danielle Adams (BC Sports Psychologist), Chris Bowers (GB Slalom Athlete) and Tim Scott (Norwich Canoe Club Junior Development Coach).In this episode, the team talk through the complexities of building and maintaining an effective coach-athlete relationship. Looking into the research and the reality.During this episode a few references are made this includes:Pressure: Dave Alred MBE - Don’t Tell Me The Score podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/dont-tell-me-the-score/id1440729436?i=1000468163444Sophia Jowett's work on the Coach-Athlete relationship - https://www.britishcanoeingawarding.org.uk/resource/the-coach-athlete-relationship/For the Chat related to this weeks webinar see here: https://drive.google.com/a/britishcanoeing.org.uk/file/d/1TnfFsNIyi7K8Iz-ZIuFrPj6OKtAPJN-o/view?usp=sharingNext week's discussion focus on Athlete Motivation, especially in the current climate of lost/shortened seasons, delayed games and an unknown return to full-time training.Join us each week between 2-3 pm on Thursday. For more details contact [email protected]

More