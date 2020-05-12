With you on the water!
The ‘Paddle Australia – With You On The Water’ paddle support package includes four key elements to help paddlers and provide real support for Clubs:
1. 25% discount on 2020/21 State and Paddle Australia fees for club members on renewal and new memberships to help retain current members and help attract new ones;
2. Establishment of The Paddle On Foundation to help those impacted most severely by COVID-19 to remain or become members of their Club and continue paddling;
3. Free Club member access to a new, online ‘Introduction to Coaching’ course so that members can upskill while they have time and can help coach new members when Clubs reopen. Members who complete all course elements by 30 September 2020 will receive 12 months free registration as an Introductory Coach;
4. A three-month extension for all current Paddle Australia qualification holders given they haven’t been able to use their qualifications for a while. Qualification end dates will be automatically extended.
For more info visit our website: ww.paddle.org.au
Video credit Salty Dingo
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
With You On The Water - Paddle Support Package
6 views
Description
With you on the water!
The ‘Paddle Australia – With You On The Water’ paddle support package includes four key elements to help paddlers and provide real support for Clubs:
1. 25% discount on 2020/21 State and Paddle Australia fees for club members on renewal and new memberships to help retain...
The ‘Paddle Australia – With You On The Water’ paddle support package includes four key elements to help paddlers and provide real support for Clubs:
1. 25% discount on 2020/21 State and Paddle Australia fees for club members on renewal and new memberships to help retain...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.