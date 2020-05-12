Description

With you on the water!



The ‘Paddle Australia – With You On The Water’ paddle support package includes four key elements to help paddlers and provide real support for Clubs:



1. 25% discount on 2020/21 State and Paddle Australia fees for club members on renewal and new memberships to help retain current members and help attract new ones;



2. Establishment of The Paddle On Foundation to help those impacted most severely by COVID-19 to remain or become members of their Club and continue paddling;



3. Free Club member access to a new, online ‘Introduction to Coaching’ course so that members can upskill while they have time and can help coach new members when Clubs reopen. Members who complete all course elements by 30 September 2020 will receive 12 months free registration as an Introductory Coach;



4. A three-month extension for all current Paddle Australia qualification holders given they haven’t been able to use their qualifications for a while. Qualification end dates will be automatically extended.



For more info visit our website: ww.paddle.org.au



Video credit Salty Dingo

