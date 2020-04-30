Description

Olympian Jo Brigden-Jones moves between her contrasting but complementary lives as an Olympic sprint kayaker and a paramedic, with the ability to perform under pressure common to both.



Paramedic and Olympic sprint kayaker Jo Bridgen-Jones cancelled a planned interstate move and went straight back to work in her role as paramedic with NSW Ambulance when the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Video thanks to the Australian Institute of Sport



