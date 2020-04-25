Description

At the going down of the sun and in the morning our paddlers across our Olympic, Paralympic, Senior, U23, Junior teams united in a virtual community to commemorate the ANZAC spirit, to honour the ANZAC memory and to lighten up the dawn.



We will remember them....

At the going down of the sun and in the morning our paddlers across our Olympic, Paralympic, Senior, U23, Junior teams united in a virtual community to commemorate the ANZAC spirit, to honour the ANZAC memory and to lighten up the dawn.



We will remember them.



#LightUpTheDawn

#StrongerTogether

#StayHome

#TokyoTogether

#theAIS



Thank you



Curtis McGrath, Susan Seipel, Alyce Wood, Aly Bull Jo Brigden-Jones, Jessica Fox, Noemie Fox, Murray Stewart, Lucien Delfour, Brodie Crawford Tim Anderson, Kaylen Bassett, Lachlan Bassett, Tom Green, Jean van der Westhuyzen, Bernadette Wallace, Jaime Roberts, Cat McArthur, Jordan Wood, Phoebe Wills-Grace, Ben Ross, Mark & Sarah Crosbee



Paddle Australia | Australian Institute of Sport | Australian Olympic Team | Australian Paralympic Team | NSW Institute of Sport | Queensland Academy of Sport | Inside WAIS | South Australian Sports Institute (SASI)

More