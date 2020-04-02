Description

Relive the great performances of our Paddle Australia 2020 Paracanoe team paddlers including our 2016 Paralympians Curtis McGrath (QLD), Dylan Littlehales (NSW), Amanda Reynolds (VIC) and Susan Seipel (QLD).



New Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games dates: 24 August - 5 September 2021.



Video thanks to...

Relive the great performances of our Paddle Australia 2020 Paracanoe team paddlers including our 2016 Paralympians Curtis McGrath (QLD), Dylan Littlehales (NSW), Amanda Reynolds (VIC) and Susan Seipel (QLD).



New Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games dates: 24 August - 5 September 2021.



Video thanks to Aidan Williams Photo www.aidanwilliamsphoto.com

More