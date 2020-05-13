Description

John "Toast" Oast from Fishyaker.com checks out the Donkey Leash kayak fishing lanyard from Cal Coast FIshing. For more fishing and kayaking videos visit Fishyaker.com or the Fishyaker Youtube channel.



Product...

John "Toast" Oast from Fishyaker.com checks out the Donkey Leash kayak fishing lanyard from Cal Coast FIshing. For more fishing and kayaking videos visit Fishyaker.com or the Fishyaker Youtube channel.



Product Link:

http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-53200-19255-0/1?ff3=4&pub=5575364293&toolid=10001&campid=5338245415&customid=&mpre=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebay.com%2Fitm%2FCAL-COAST-FISHING-DONKEY-LEASH-Fish-Lanyard-for-Kayaks-and-Float-Tubes%2F143245123776%3FssPageName%3DSTRK%253AMEBIDX%253AIT%26_trksid%3Dp2057872.m2749.l2649



Subscribe to Fishyaker on Youtube:

http://youtube.com/fishyaker



Follow John Oast on Twitter (@johnoast):

https://twitter.com/johnoast



Follow John Oast on Instagram (johnoast):

https://www.instagram.com/johnoast/



Fishyaker.com on the web:

http://fishyaker.com/



Check out GoFish Cam products:

www.gofishcam.com/johnoast



What is a Donkey Leash? - Fishyaker Kayak Rigging

More