How To Open Coconuts To Eat & Drink
You can tap coconuts with this simple tool and make mixed drinks or just enjoy the electrolyte rich coconut water. Many islands I paddle have coconut palms. If I pack this tool I always have easy way to stay hydrated. It can also be used to scrape out coconut meat.
Favorite Coconut Tool : http://www.amazon.com/dp/B078H3Z4XP/?tag=ytk-20
Coconut Meat Scraper: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B006OCS5ZU/?tag=ytk-20
Cocodrill: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B008HA4F60/?tag=ytk-20
This is how we open coconuts to eat and drink in Florida.
