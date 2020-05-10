Description

How To Open Coconuts To Eat & Drink



You can tap coconuts with this simple tool and make mixed drinks or just enjoy the electrolyte rich coconut water. Many islands I paddle have coconut palms. If I pack this tool I always have easy way to stay hydrated. It can also be used to scrape...

How To Open Coconuts To Eat & Drink



You can tap coconuts with this simple tool and make mixed drinks or just enjoy the electrolyte rich coconut water. Many islands I paddle have coconut palms. If I pack this tool I always have easy way to stay hydrated. It can also be used to scrape out coconut meat.



Favorite Coconut Tool : http://www.amazon.com/dp/B078H3Z4XP/?tag=ytk-20



Coconut Meat Scraper: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B006OCS5ZU/?tag=ytk-20



Cocodrill: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B008HA4F60/?tag=ytk-20



This is how we open coconuts to eat and drink in Florida.

More