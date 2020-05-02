Description

Join us as we jump in deep to all things paddling. We talk kayaks, materials, storage, transport, canoes, paddles and lots of stories from our years in the Paddlesports Business.



=========================================



Thanks for joining us today



Don't...

Join us as we jump in deep to all things paddling. We talk kayaks, materials, storage, transport, canoes, paddles and lots of stories from our years in the Paddlesports Business.



=========================================



Thanks for joining us today



Don't forget to subscribe and drop us a like!



=========================================



For more information head over to

http://www.headwaterskayak.com/Or call us at (209) 224-8367



Facebook https://www.facebook.com/headwaterskayak/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/headwaterskayak/?hl=en



=========================================

Ready to Get on the Water? Use our Affiliate Links to Purchase:



FeelFree Kayaks: https://www.feelfreeus.com/?ref=a_qil0o9xog

3Waters Kayaks: https://www.3waterskayaks.com/?ref=a_qil0o9xog

Jonny Boats: https://jonnyboats.com/?ref=headwaters

Seastream Kayaks: https://www.seastreamkayaks.com/?ref=a_qil0o9xog

More