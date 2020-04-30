Description

This past week I hit the road again to make a run for Feelfree Kayaks to Bend Or. While I was in town I met up with Ethan, Nick and Kelley from Happy Paddlin. We discussed our upcoming Live Back Yard Demo Day, and snuck out to watch the sunset on the Deschutes River. Every time I visit Bend I find myself blown away by the natural beauty of their waterways. I hope you enjoy the paddle and check back soon for more adventures from the road.







