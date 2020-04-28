Description

In this episode, I'm doing a little springtime bass fishing on a new lake in Texas. The spawn is in full swing, and unseasonably warm temps have the bass fired up. I'll be sharing my tactics for dissecting a new fishery as I search for a giant.



Thanks to Bespoke Post for sponsoring this video!...

In this episode, I'm doing a little springtime bass fishing on a new lake in Texas. The spawn is in full swing, and unseasonably warm temps have the bass fired up. I'll be sharing my tactics for dissecting a new fishery as I search for a giant.



Thanks to Bespoke Post for sponsoring this video!

New subscribers can get 20% off their first box with code ROBERT20 here: https://bspk.me/robert



SUBSCRIBE TO MAX'S CHANNEL: http://youtube.com/maxmoorefishing



Download the FREE ANGLR Fishing app: http://bit.ly/2Uzht7G



Check out the kayak I'm using: http://www.lightningkayaks.com



Support the Show \\ Shop My Merch: http://www.yakfish.tv





▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Follow Me on Social! ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Facebook → http://bit.ly/FieldTripsWithRF

Instagram → http://bit.ly/RF_IG

Twitter → http://bit.ly/RF_Tweet



▬▬▬▬▬▬ Follow YakFish TV on Social! ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Facebook → http://bit.ly/YFTV_FB

Instagram→ http://bit.ly/YFTV_IG

Twitter → http://bit.ly/YFTV_Tweet

Website → http://www.yakfish.tv



▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ My Favorite Brands ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



http://lightningkayaks.com

http://www.nrs.com

http://www.accentpaddles.com

http://www.railblaza.com

http://bit.ly/ANGLR_App

http://www.yak-gear.com

http://www.shopkarls.com

http://mysterytacklebox.com

http://gerbergear.com



▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Shop the Camera Stuff I Use! ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Main Camera → http://bit.ly/RJF_DSLR

Garmin VIRB → http://bit.ly/RJF_VIRB

GoPro → http://bit.ly/RJF_GoPro5

Editing Software → http://bit.ly/RJF_Adobe

Editing Computer → http://bit.ly/RJF_PC

Drone → http://bit.ly/RJF_Drone

Audio Recorder → http://bit.ly/RJF_Audio

Smart Watch → http://bit.ly/RJF_Watch



▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Shop the Fishing Stuff I Use! ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Fish Finder → http://bit.ly/RJF_Fishfinder

Fish Finder Battery → http://bit.ly/RJF_Nocqua

High End Spinning Reel → http://bit.ly/RJF_HESpinning

Low End Spinning Reel → http://bit.ly/RJF_LESpinning

VHF Radio → http://bit.ly/RJF_VHF



▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Shop the Kayak Stuff I Use! ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Gear Crate → http://bit.ly/RJF_Ambush

Camera Boom → http://bit.ly/RJF_Boom

Rod Holder → http://bit.ly/RJF_RodHolder

Visibility Kit → http://bit.ly/RJF_Visibility

Paddle → http://bit.ly/RJF_Paddle

Life Jacket → http://bit.ly/RJF_Chinook

Knife → http://bit.ly/RJF_Co-Pilot

Rod Leashes → http://bit.ly/RJF_Leashes



▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Shop the RV Stuff I Use! ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Cell Signal Booster → http://bit.ly/RJF_WeBoost

Emergency InReach → http://bit.ly/RJF_InReach

WiFi Signal Booster → http://bit.ly/RJF_WiFiRanger

Verizon Jetpack Hotspot → http://bit.ly/RJF_Jetpack

More