Description

John "Toast" Oast from Fishyaker.com checks out the new Okuma Serrano spinning rods. For more fishing and kayaking videos visit Fishyaker.com or the Fishyaker Youtube channel.



Okuma Serrano spinning rod on...

John "Toast" Oast from Fishyaker.com checks out the new Okuma Serrano spinning rods. For more fishing and kayaking videos visit Fishyaker.com or the Fishyaker Youtube channel.



Okuma Serrano spinning rod on eBay:

http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-53200-19255-0/1?ff3=4&pub=5575364293&toolid=10001&campid=5338245415&customid=&mpre=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebay.com%2Fitm%2FOkuma-SRN-S-721M-Serrano-Bass-72-M-1pc-Spinning-rod-Split-Winn-and-EVA-rear-gri%2F333562714416%3Fhash%3Ditem4da9e31930%3Ag%3Ao58AAOSwFLRegljQ



Subscribe to Fishyaker on Youtube:

http://youtube.com/fishyaker



Follow John Oast on Twitter (@johnoast):

https://twitter.com/johnoast



Follow John Oast on Instagram (johnoast):

https://www.instagram.com/johnoast/



Fishyaker.com on the web:

http://fishyaker.com/



Check out GoFish Cam products:

www.gofishcam.com/johnoast



Okuma Serrano Spinning Rods - Fishing Tackle Tips

More