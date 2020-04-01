Today we take the whole family out for a family canoe trip as part of our home school routine. We were in search of bugs, birds, and anything else that captures our curiosity. We were joined by a couple of free-range neighborhood dogs, who decided they wanted to adopt us for the day, and one even swam out to our canoe! We hope you enjoy this little glimpse into our personal paddling life. We'll be back with my #3 favorite kayak next week. Thanks for tuning in!
If you enjoy the channel and would like to show your support, you can now sign up to be one of our Patreons. Patreons get bonus content, exclusive access to ask questions, and help fund this channel. Thanks so much for considering it.
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4575042&fan_landing=true
=========================================
Thank for joining us today
Please do not forget to subscribe and drop us a like!
=========================================
For more information head over to http://www.headwaterskayak.com/index.html
Or call us at (209) 224-8367
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/headwaterskayak/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/headwaterskayak/?hl=en
=========================================
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Top 5 Favorite Paddlecraft #2 of 5: Northstar Polaris Tandem
22 views
Description
Today we take the whole family out for a family canoe trip as part of our home school routine. We were in search of bugs, birds, and anything else that captures our curiosity. We were joined by a couple of free-range neighborhood dogs, who decided they wanted to adopt us for the day, and one even...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.