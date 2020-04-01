Description

Today we take the whole family out for a family canoe trip as part of our home school routine. We were in search of bugs, birds, and anything else that captures our curiosity. We were joined by a couple of free-range neighborhood dogs, who decided they wanted to adopt us for the day, and one even...

Today we take the whole family out for a family canoe trip as part of our home school routine. We were in search of bugs, birds, and anything else that captures our curiosity. We were joined by a couple of free-range neighborhood dogs, who decided they wanted to adopt us for the day, and one even swam out to our canoe! We hope you enjoy this little glimpse into our personal paddling life. We'll be back with my #3 favorite kayak next week. Thanks for tuning in!



If you enjoy the channel and would like to show your support, you can now sign up to be one of our Patreons. Patreons get bonus content, exclusive access to ask questions, and help fund this channel. Thanks so much for considering it.



Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4575042&fan_landing=true





=========================================



Thank for joining us today



Please do not forget to subscribe and drop us a like!



=========================================



For more information head over to http://www.headwaterskayak.com/index.html

Or call us at (209) 224-8367



Facebook https://www.facebook.com/headwaterskayak/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/headwaterskayak/?hl=en



=========================================

More